Law needed to prevent pigeon menace affecting Mysuru Palace: MP YKC Wadiyar

Mysuru: Members of Jain Samaj agreed not to feed pigeons at the North gate of Mysuru Palace during a consultation meet attended by Mysore Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, government officials, stakeholders and the general public on Sunday morning to address the pigeon menace issue.

However, MP Yaduveer felt that it is necessary to have a law to stop the public from feeding pigeons in order to conserve heritage structures around the city, including Mysuru Palace. He also raised public health concerns of diseases being spread through pigeon droppings and feathers, affecting tourist drivers, vendors and pourakarmikas, who clean the space.

He said that the uric acid in the pigeon droppings affects heritage structures, especially rare marbles used to chisel statues of Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and others.

He claimed that he has been witnessing such damage to Mysuru Palace personally for some time now.

After he became MP, he received the first complaint to address the issue from his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and several others.