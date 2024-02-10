JOIN US
india

Law to confiscate assets of drug dealers soon: Karnataka Home Minister

Illicit drugs worth Rs 36.65 crore, seized by the Bengaluru police, were disposed of on Friday morning at Dobbspet in Bengaluru Rural district.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 21:11 IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka will enact a law to confiscate the assets of those dealing in drugs, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Friday. 

"A new law will be brought in to confiscate the property of those involved in the drug trade,” he said. "Police should emphasise more on stopping the transportation and sale of drugs. Special operations should continue.” 



(Published 09 February 2024, 21:11 IST)
