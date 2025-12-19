<p>Belagavi: The Legislative Council on Thursday second half, passed five bills that were earlier passed in the Legislative Assembly.</p>.<p>They were: Karnataka Appropriation (No 4) Bill, Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, Bombay Public Trust (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, and Drugs and Cosmetics (Karnataka Amendment) Bill.</p>.Karnataka Legislative Council passes 11 bills.<p>When Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy tabled K’taka State Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, saying the bill is to omit collection of up to Rs 1,000 cess from vehicles, BJP MLCs asked whether more cess would be collected. Reddy clarified that there was no proposal to levy new tax.</p>.<p>During this discussion, BJP and Congress members started blaming each other, and chaos prevailed. Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the House for 10 minutes.</p>