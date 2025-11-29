<p>Tarikere: An 11-year-old boy was attacked by a leopard near his house at Bhairapura village of Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district. </p><p>The injured is Hriday. </p><p>As soon as the leopard pounced on him, the child screamed. Hearing his cries, the locals rushed to the spot. On seeing the crowd, the leopard fled from the spot. </p> .<p>The injured child was first taken to the Tarikere Government Hospital with the help of local residents. He was later shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga for further treatment, according to sources.</p><p>It may be recalled that a five-year-old girl was carried away by a leopard near the Navilugudda area in Shivapura on November 20. Later, the body of the child was traced by the forest officials. </p>