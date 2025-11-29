Menu
Leopard attacks 11-year-old boy in Chikkamagaluru district

As soon as the leopard pounced on him, the child screamed. Hearing his cries, the locals rushed to the spot. On seeing the crowd, the leopard fled from the spot.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 01:39 IST
Published 29 November 2025, 01:39 IST
