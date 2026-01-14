Leopard carcass found in Chamarajanagar taluk, probe ordered

<p>Chamarajanagar: The carcass of a leopard was found at Basavarajapura layout, near Aluru Homma village, in Chamarajanagar taluk, on Wednesday.</p><p>As the body was in a decomposed state, it is suspected that the leopard might have died around three to four days ago and was spotted on Wednesday.</p>.Villager gets locked inside leopard trap cage in Chamarajanagar.<p>As the carcass of a calf was found a little distance away from where the leopard was found dead, there are suspicions over the cause of the leopard's death.</p><p>According to the Forest department officials, the viscera and samples of both the calf and the leopard have been sent to the laboratory for testing. The carcass was cremated after post mortem, they said.</p>