Karnataka: Leopard cubs rescued from sugarcane field

<p>Hanur (Chamarajanagar dist): Two leopard cubs were found in a sugarcane field when labourers came for harvesting at Basappanadoddi village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Forest department personnel visited the spot and rescued the leopard cubs. Bannur buffer zone forest officer Nagaraju took the cubs into custody.</p>.<p>A decision on whether to release them into the forest or to send them to the zoo, will be taken after discussing with the higher officers, Nagaraju said.</p>.Fresh batch of cheetahs likely by December, cub survival rate better than global average: Officials.<p class="bodytext">There are possibilities of the mother leopard returning to the spot, where it had littered the cubs.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hence, the Forest department has cautioned the villagers and the land owner to be careful and to alert the department, if they spot any movement of the leopard.</p>