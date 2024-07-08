Leopard killed by Karnataka villagers after it attacked four people, livestock

Raichur: The leopard which had created panic for the last three months in the Devadurg taluk of Karnataka, has been killed by the people of D Karadigudda village on Sunday.
The leopard had attacked three people at the outskirts of the village, who had appealed to the forest officials to shift the animal to some other place after admitting the injured in the hospital.
While the staff members of the forest department were searching for the leopard, the big cat had attacked another villager, injuring him.
Enraged over the attack, the villagers beat the animal with spear and sticks resulting in its death.
The leopard had also killed a cow at Vachanayak Thanda two months ago which caused panic among the people of surrounding villages.
Published 08 July 2024, 05:09 IST