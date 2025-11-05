<p>Holenarsipur, Hassan: A female leopard, around one-and-a-half-years old, was trapped in a cage laid by the forest department at Adike Hosuru village in the taluk on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Following complaints by villagers that a leopard had been creating fear, while attacking and hunting fowls, dogs, sheep and cattle, the forest department had placed a cage near the house of one Manjunath on Monday.</p>.<p>The leopardess fell into the cage on the same night. Range forest officer Pradeep visited the spot. The big cat will be released into the forest, officials said.</p>