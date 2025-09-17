Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Let us lead respectable lives; can't lose lands again': Villagers after Sharavathi project proposal

"KPCL has not given us title deeds to this land. If we are displaced again, where will we go? What about our children and their future? We don’t want KPCL to execute this project", a villager said.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 23:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 23:42 IST
Karnataka Newsvillagerspower plantKPCLsharavathi valley

Follow us on :

Follow Us