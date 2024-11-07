Home
Let Waqf Board claim luxury hotels, name them as its assets: Karnataka Congress MLA

“These places are worth thousands of crores. If they try to seize farmers’ lands, we will not be silent,” he told reporters.
Gayathri G R
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 02:54 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 02:54 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaWaqf

