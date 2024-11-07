Let Waqf Board claim luxury hotels, name them as its assets: Karnataka Congress MLA

<p>Mandya: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> legislator P Ravikumar on Wednesday said that the Waqf Board should first take possession of the luxury hotels in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, like Windsor Manor, Radisson Blu, and Airlines, and name them Waqf properties.</p><p>“These places are worth thousands of crores. If they try to seize farmers’ lands, we will not be silent,” he told reporters after launching the development works, taken up at a cost of Rs 10 crore, on Basaralu-Muthigere Road on Wednesday.</p><p>“The Waqf properties were identified and notices were issued during the tenure of the BJP-JD(S). Now, they are trying to target the Congress government by blaming us. Their conspiracy will not work. This has become a form of political terrorism,” he criticised. </p><p>"If Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh had declared 26,000 acres of land as Waqf property during her tenure as Additional Chief Secretary, an investigation should be conducted against her too. Besides withdrawing the notices", he urged the government to retract the notification related to Waqf property.</p>.Waqf row: Worried Congress MLAs want Mallikarjun Kharge to step in.<p>Commenting on the statements of former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on the Waqf dispute, he alleged, “Bommai has double standards. He had won by a narrow margin in the last Assembly polls. This time, Congress candidate Yasir Khan Pathan will win. There is no internal agreement.” </p><p>Regarding the Channapatna segment NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Ravikumar said, “We are the real Vokkaligas and not rebel Vokkaligas. I still don’t understand why the people don’t support us during the elections.”</p><p>“C P Yogeshwar (Congress candidate) will win the Channapatna byelection by a margin of over 10,000 votes. Last time, Kumaraswamy had won the constituency. But not a single road has been repaired. That is why Nikhil rides a motorbike for the campaign,” he ridiculed.</p>