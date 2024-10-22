Lingayats, Vokkaligas likely to join hands for fight against Siddaramaiah's caste census report

<p>Bengaluru: The dominant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lingayats">Lingayat</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vokkaligas">Vokkaligas</a> are likely to join hands for a combined fight against the moves that Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> may make on the controversial caste census report.</p>.<p>The issue was informally discussed at a meeting of the Karnataka state unit of Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha recently. </p><p>A source said some members present in the meeting suggested approaching Karnataka Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha to launch a joint fight.</p>.<p>“Some members said that two dominant communities should unite to stop the government from taking up the caste census report and we all felt their opinion is valid and considerable” the source said.</p>.<p>The source further stated that the state unit will bring this to the notice of the national president of the Mahasabha during the meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday to discuss the pros and cons of the caste census report at a private hotel here. </p><p>Veteran leaders of the community former Chief Ministers BS Yeddiyurappa and Basavraj Bommai are likely to participate in the meeting.</p>.Caste census: Haryana shocker puts Siddaramaiah's plan under spotlight.<p>The community leaders said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is keen on taking up the Kantharaj Commission report despite demanding a scientific survey.</p>.<p>“Including all subcastes, the Veerashaiva Lingayats population is more than 95 lakh in the state and the number of Vokkaligas is more than 80 lakh. When this is the case, what’s wrong if we join hands to fight against the unscientific report?” a source from the Mahasabha asked.</p>