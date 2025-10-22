<p>Bengaluru: A couple living together died by suicide at Jigani near Anekal on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Seema Nayak (25) and Rakesh Nayak (23), both natives of Odisha, who were living in a rented house in Kallubalu village, Jigani. Rakesh worked for a security service firm, while Seema was employed at a supermarket.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said they suspect the couple died two days ago. As the house remained locked for several days, neighbours grew suspicious and broke open a window, only to find the couple dead inside. They immediately alerted the Jigani police, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team conducted an inspection.</p>.<p>Police said the couple were living with Seema’s friend, who left the house on Friday after witnessing a quarrel between them. Seema was reportedly upset over Rakesh’s alcohol addiction. Rakesh is said to have hanged himself, and when Seema found him dead, she tried to rescue him but later ended her life.</p>.<p>The bodies were sent for postmortem, and police are awaiting the arrival of the parents to proceed with further investigation.</p>