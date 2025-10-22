Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Local economy push: Karnataka government to identify high-impact projects

Priyank held a meeting with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh recently to discuss projects that can lift off under the Local Economy Accelerator Programme (LEAP).
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 23:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 23:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us