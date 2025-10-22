<p>Bengaluru: The government will identify “high-impact” and “short-term” projects that can be executed in the next three months to boost the state’s economy, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge has said. </p>.<p>Priyank held a meeting with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh recently to discuss projects that can lift off under the Local Economy Accelerator Programme (LEAP). </p>.<p>Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd chairperson Sharath Bachegowda was also present. </p>.<p>Priyank said the government will evaluate “potential public-private partnership (PPP) brownfield projects” that can be implemented in the next 1-3 months. </p>.<p>“We discussed several sectors and explored ways to leverage existing infrastructure and resources for immediate implementation,” Priyank said, adding that he suggested shortlisting “a few high-impact, short-term projects that can be taken up right away”.</p>.<p>Priyank said the focus was on “moving quickly” and seeing that “ideas translate into tangible results” in the coming months. </p>.<p>The minister pointed out that the government has approved an IT park in Mangaluru, spread over 3.2 acres of land, which will be implemented on a PPP basis under LEAP. </p>.<p>“We want local economies (in the districts) to start contributing more,” Priyank told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>“We can look at micro component manufacturing. There are sustainable startups that don’t have common instrumentation facilities where they can come and build,” Priyank said.</p>.<p>“We’re also looking at changes in our marine policy. For example, ocean farming can be taken,” he said. </p>.<p>The government has asked consultants EY, KPMG and Deloitte to identify projects that can be quickly grounded. </p>