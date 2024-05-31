Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Elaborate arrangements in place for counting on June 4

EVM strong rooms will be opened between 6 am and 7 am, counting will begin by 8 am. He said as many as 14 counting tables for counting of EVMs are placed inside each counting hall. For each table there is one counting supervisor, one counting assistant and one micro observer.

Twenty tables are arranged for counting postal ballots, he told mediapersons. For the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) , three tables have been arranged.

For EVM counting, each hall will have an assistant returning officer. Around 600 personnel will be deployed for the counting purposes, he said.

He said mobile phones, iPads, laptops, or any such electronic device which can record audio or video are not to be allowed inside the counting centre.

The counting rounds vary from 15 to 19 depending on the assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada. After the completion of the counting process, the EVMs and VVPATs will be stored at the EVM warehouse at Padil, the DC explained.

The DC said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be in force and no victory processions will be allowed till midnight of June 4.

The district has recorded 77.56 per cent polling in EVMs and 8537 postal ballot votes have been cast. Out of 514 service voters, so far 231 have been received and there is time till 7 am of June 4. The 100 metre radius of the counting centre will be declared as a pedestrian zone, said the DC.