Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | NOTA stands third with 23576 votes in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: The voters in Dakshina Kannada have taken NOTA option positively and the total number of NOTA polled during the election is 23,576 and is in the third position. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the number of NOTA votes polled was 7,380.

Soujanya Horata Samiti, Rastriya Hindu Jagarana Vedike and Prajaprabhutva Vedike had appealed to voters to select 'NOTA' (none of the above) during polling in protest against the denial of justice to parents of Soujanya.