Lok Sabha Polls 2024: If Assembly numbers hold, it's BJP-JD(S) in 131 segments in Karnataka

The situation is skewed further in favour of the BJP-JD(S) in the Tumkur Lok Sabha segment where the alliance polled more votes than the Congress in seven out of eight Assembly segments last year. In Kolar, the alliance together can win six out of eight segments based on last year’s voting.

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar told DH that the mutual transfer of votes will happen.

"Everywhere, we're doing meetings together. Coordination committees are there in every Assembly constituency. We're also identifying BJP and JD(S) voters and asking them to vote for the alliance," he said.

"In every programme, leaders from both parties will be present to send a message to the voters that we're together," he added.

But the Congress is convinced that the BJP and the JD(S) will not give each other their votes.

Congress' communications chief Ramesh Babu cited the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as an example. Then, the Congress and the JD(S) had a coalition. "What happened then?" he said rhetorically. "The 2019 election was fought keeping in mind the same calculation."