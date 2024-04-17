Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah to tour Karnataka from April 20

Shah will hold road shows in various parts of Bengaluru on April 23, Kumar said. He added that the next day, he will address public meetings in Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Hubballi. "There will be a road show in Yeshwantpur on April 23, followed by a public meeting in Yelahanka. In the evening, there will be a road show in Bommanahalli assembly constituency. Later there will be a road show within the Mahadevpura assembly constituency," the BJP leader said.