Lok Sabha polls: Tejasvi Surya to lead Karnataka's campaigns to woo young voters

In a strong bid to attract young voters as part of its national campaign, the state BJP on Friday announced a five-member committee led by BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya, which will spearhead multiple campaigns - 'My vote for my Country', 'Vote for Modi again' and 'We are for Modi' - ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Announcing the formation of the committee here, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje told reporters that the first campaign - 'My Vote for My Country' will be launched on September 1 and between September 1 and 10, the party will launch door-to-door campaign - 'We Are For Modi' and finally on September 17, (on PM Modi's birthday), 'Vote For Modi Again' campaign will be launched to woo cross-section of voters especially youngsters aggressively in the state.
She added that the five-member committee led by Surya will have Hubli-Dharwad (West) MLA Aravind Bellad, former Kudachi MLA P Rajeev and BJP leaders Vivek Reddy and Lokesh Bijjavara.
The party intends to form such committees - three members each - at districts as well as in every Assembly segment, in order to aggressively include young voters into the electoral roles in the state, she said.
Karandlaje asserted that like anywhere in the country, inclusion of 'bogus voters' has become the biggest menace in the state, which needs to be tackled by the party effectively, hence, the party has formed such a committee.
A statement released by the BJP stated that the party has set the target of including a minimum of 5,000 to 20,000 new voters in every Assembly segment, depending on the size of the constituency.
Meanwhile, thanking the party for assigning him the new role, Surya, who is also Bangalore South MP, told reporters that the power of 'a single vote' has often been ignored and the party's intensive campaign will highlight this.
"Our committee will stress the importance of 'single vote'. A single vote, given to PM Modi, has brought stability, realise the dream of building Rama Mandir in Ayodhya, carry out surgical strike in Pakistan, prevent China from usurping our land, abrogate Article 370 and lift 15 crore people out of poverty... these are some of the changes in the last nine years of PM Modi's government," he said.