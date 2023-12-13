Lok Sabha security breach: Police begin to probe background of two accused who are from Mysuru

Mysuru: With two of the accused who had attacked Lok Sabha with Canister gas being from Mysuru, and passes to accused being issued by Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Mysuru Police on Wednesday started verifying the background of the duo.
Mysuru city Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth told DH that they have not received any official communication from Delhi Police to investigate in this regard, however they have just started checking their background.
The accused D Manoranjan is from Vijayanagar second stage in Mysuru. Another accused, Sagar Sharma, is a native of Mysuru, but studying in Bengaluru.
ACP, Devaraja sub division Gajendra Prasad and Vijaynagar Police Inspector Suresh visited the house of Manoranjan and met his father Devrajegowda.
Meanwhile Congress leaders protested infront of MP Pratap Simha's office near Jaladarshini guest house.
Attempts to contact MP Pratap Simha turned futile.