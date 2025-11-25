<p>Davangere: Lokayukta sleuths raided three premises linked to assistant director of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee J Prabhu here on Tuesday morning.</p><p>Prabhu's house at 12th Cross in Aanjaneya Layout of the city, his farmhouse at Doddaghatta village and office in the taluk were raided by a team led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police M S Koulapore.</p><p>The raid was conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets case and documents are being examined. A team of Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalavathi and inspector Gurubasavaraj is conducting the inspection, according to sources in the Lokayukta office.</p>