<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>on Monday said his government will take action as per law against those responsible for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/communal-clash-during-ganesha-procession-tension-prevails-in-maddur-town-21-taken-into-custody-3716923">violence during a Ganesha idol procession</a> at Maddur in Mandya.</p><p>"Whoever was wrong -- Hindu or Muslim -- action will be take against them as per law," Siddaramaiah said at a news conference. </p><p>The police have arrested 21 persons in connection with violence during the procession in front of a mosque on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>"There was no untoward incident anywhere, except in Maddur," he added.</p><p>Further action will be initiated based on a report submitted by Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, the minister in-charge of Mandya, the CM said.</p>.Karnataka sanctions land for Quantum City in Bengaluru.<p>Siddaramaiah also defended the police, who resorted to lathicharge to manage the situation. "The crowd did not disperse even after being told," he said. "The information I have is that the police haven't done anything wrong. They followed the law," he said. "If the police, BJP, JD(S) or Congress have done wrong, it's wrong. Be it a Hindu or Muslim, a wrong is a wrong," he added.</p><p>Chaluvarayaswamy accused the BJP of trying to build its base in the Vokkaliga-dominated Mandya using "communal" issues. "Unnecessary provocation in the form of protests mustn't happen," he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah, too, slammed the BJP. "They're experts in provocation," he said.</p><p><strong>Hindus unsafe, says Ashoka</strong></p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka charged that "Hindus are no longer safe while celebrating their festivals" in Congress-ruled Karnataka.</p><p>"The communal clash during Ganesh Visarjan in Maddur, Mandya is not an accident - it is the outcome of Congress' dangerous appeasement politics under Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. Miscreants attack Hindus with impunity. Police, instead of protecting, are ordered to lathi-charge peaceful Hindus. Intelligence, law and order completely collapsed. This government has reduced Hindus to second-class citizens in their own land," Ashoka said.</p><p>Ashoka urged the CM to "act immediately or step aside if (you) cannot protect innocent Hindus".</p>