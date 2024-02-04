Mahamastakabhisheka at Venoor from Feb 22

Ujire (Dakshina Kannada): The preparations are going on in full swing for the Mahamastakabhisheka of Bhagavan Bahubali at Venoor in Belthangady Taluk, which will be held from February 22.
The construction of scaffolding is in final stage. Granite is being laid around Bahubali Betta at a cost of Rs 1 crore, released from the minorities department. Cement plastering work and renovation of two Basadis in Bahubali Betta are being taken up, said Mastakabhisheka Samithi Working President Padmaprasad Ajila of Aladangadi Aramane.
Akkangala Basadi and Binnani Basadi situated on either side of Bahubali statue and Kallu Basadi are being renovated. The 35-ft-tall Bahubali statue at Venoor was installed by Veera Timmannarasa Ajila IV of Ajila family in 1604. The previous mahamastakabhisheka here was held in 2012.
The mahamastakabhisheka will be held in the presence of Amoghakeerthi Munimaharaja and Amarakeerthi Munimaharaja. Seers of Jain mutts in Hombuja, Karkala, Shravanabelagola and Narasimharajapura will deliver discourses during the event.