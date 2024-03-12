'Maharaj himself coming to solve people's problem': BJP MP Prathap Simha's outburst against YKC Wadiyar

Amid speculations that he might not get BJP ticket to seek re-election for a third consecutive term, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha on Tuesday made sarcastic remarks at his own party members and probable candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar, who is likely to be fielded by BJP from Mysuru-Kodagu.
Speaking to presspersons in Mysuru, Simha indirectly opposed the candidature of YKC Wadiyar, who is scion of the erstwhile royal family.
Mockingly, he said, “We should welcome those who are leading a luxurious life, if they come down to share the people’s woes. I welcome the candidature of Wadiyar. I congratulate Karnataka BJP leaders for this”.
“If the person, who resides in the Palace, is willing to be a BJP worker, ready to distribute handbills and shout slogans at Dodda Gadiyara Circle, against the anti-people policies of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, we should welcome him," he added.
Giving a reference of popular movie ‘Bahubali’, Simha said, "In the movie ‘Bahubali’ prince Ararendra joins the people after Rajamatha expels hims from the palace. Here, Wadiyar is coming voluntarily. So, we should be happy.”
“There are protocols in the party. When the president and vice-president adorn the dais, he might have sit among the audience. When state and national leaders arrive in Mysuru, we have to wait for them outside hotels, with flower bouquets in hand. If he is ready for all this, it is good,” Simha said.
Simha further said that if Wadiyars "forgo" their claims on properties, it will will help Mysureans.
“The Wadiyars have fought cases in the court and have brought orders that claim ownership of the Mysuru Palace, Dasara Exhibition Grounds, various residential areas and various public properties. Once he becomes a people’s representative, he will have to empathise with the people and solve their problems," he said.
“People used to complain to me about the garbage in front of their house and theft of their cattle. Now, the Maharaja himself is coming to solve the problems of the common people,” Simha added.
