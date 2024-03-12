'Maharaj himself coming to solve people's problem': BJP MP Prathap Simha's outburst against YKC Wadiyar

Amid speculations that he might not get BJP ticket to seek re-election for a third consecutive term, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha on Tuesday made sarcastic remarks at his own party members and probable candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar, who is likely to be fielded by BJP from Mysuru-Kodagu.

Speaking to presspersons in Mysuru, Simha indirectly opposed the candidature of YKC Wadiyar, who is scion of the erstwhile royal family.

Mockingly, he said, “We should welcome those who are leading a luxurious life, if they come down to share the people’s woes. I welcome the candidature of Wadiyar. I congratulate Karnataka BJP leaders for this”.

“If the person, who resides in the Palace, is willing to be a BJP worker, ready to distribute handbills and shout slogans at Dodda Gadiyara Circle, against the anti-people policies of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, we should welcome him," he added.

Giving a reference of popular movie ‘Bahubali’, Simha said, "In the movie ‘Bahubali’ prince Ararendra joins the people after Rajamatha expels hims from the palace. Here, Wadiyar is coming voluntarily. So, we should be happy.”