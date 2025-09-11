Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Maharashtra to move Supreme Court if Karnataka raises height of Almatti Dam

The statement came a day after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reiterated state government’s commitment to increase height of the dam from 518 to 524 metres.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 11:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMaharashtraSupreme CourtBijapurAlmatti DamDamreservoir

Follow us on :

Follow Us