<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will challenge any move of Karnataka to increase the height of the Almatti Dam in the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday. </p><p>"We will move the Supreme Court," said Fadnavis when asked about the decision of the Karnataka government to increase the height of the Almatti Dam.</p><p>The statement came a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated the state government's commitment to increase the height of the Almatti dam from 518 to 524 metres and assured to provide fair and just compensation to farmers who lose their land to the Upper Krishna Project Phase-3.</p><p>It may be mentioned, last month, the Maharashtra government communicated with the Centre on this issue with Fadnavis writing to Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil.</p><p>Later, a delegation led by Water Resources (Godavari & Krishna Valley Development Corporation) Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil flagged concerns in New Delhi. </p><p>The Almatti Dam on the Krishna River is located in the Bijapur district of North Karnataka. </p><p>The Krishna River in Deccan Plateau, the third longest river after Ganga and Godavari, originates from Mahabaleshwar in Satara district in the Western Ghats region. </p><p>During heavy monsoon, the Western Maharashtra districts of Sangli and Kolhapur - which shares borders with Karnataka - experience inundation and flooding - and increasing the height of Almatti Dam could worsen the situation.</p><p>The Maharashtra government had asked the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee to conduct a detailed hydrodynamic and simulation study of the impact of backwaters of Almatti and the final report is awaited.</p>