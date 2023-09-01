Maiden flight lands at Karnataka's Shivamogga airport, 6 months after its opening

The maiden flight operated by Indigo Airlines from Bengaluru landed at the newly constructed Kuvempu airport at Sogane near here at 10.45 am on Thursday.
The airport was inaugurated by PM Modi on February 27 this year.
Those who were on board the flight include Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil, former CM B S Yediyurappa, MP B Y Raghavendra, Shikaripur MLA B Y Vijayendra, MLCs Bharathi Shetty, D S Arun, former minister Haratalu Halappa, Shivamogga MLA S N Channabasappa, Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna, former DyCM K S Eshwarappa and others.
Indigo Airlines Private Limited sales executive Manoj Prabhu told DH that as of now, the ATR-72 aircraft will ply between the two cities once daily (both directions).
To attract more flyers, the company is offering a fare of Rs 2,669 for a one-way journey and it will remain valid for two months. Patil unveiled the website of the Kuvempu airport on the occasion.
Yediyurappa honoured two farmers as part of expressing gratitude to those who gave up their lands for the construction of the airport.
Later, district in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Minister Patil, Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna and others boarded the plane that departed for Bengaluru at 12 pm.