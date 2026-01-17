Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

U19 World Cup: No handshake at toss in India vs Bangladesh match

After a delayed start owing to rain, India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar stood at the toss but there was no exchange of cordiality between them.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 12:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 12:34 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIndiaBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us