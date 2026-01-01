<p>Chamarajanagar: The Forest Department has rescued a tiger that attacked livestock and created panic among the people of Kalpura and surrounding villages in Chamarajanagar district, on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>A 7-year-old male tiger was safely captured near Anemadu lake, near Veeranapura, and has been released into the tiger core area, according to Forest Department officials.</p>.<p>The Forest Department, which continued its search for the mother tigress and its four cubs that were spotted near Nanjadevanapura and the surrounding areas, observed the movement of a tiger through thermal drones at around 6 pm on Tuesday.</p>.A festival of wood apples at Karnataka's Godachi .<p>A team led by DCF Sripathy were alerted and with the help of tamed elephants, they started the combing operation and the veterinarians darted the male tiger successfully. It was shifted to the cage. After the male tiger regained consciousness, it was released into the tiger core forest area, as per the guidelines, according to the officials.</p>.<p>Veterinarian Adarsh, ACF Manjunath and several personnel took part in the operation.</p>.<p><strong>No clue about five tigers</strong></p>.<p>However, there is no clue of the mother tiger and its four cubs that were sighted near Nanjadevanapura and the surrounding areas. The tigers were sighted on December 19, near the farm at Tammanadahalli. Later, they were sighted near a quarry, but disappeared before the combing operation was started.</p>.<p>The search operation has been intensified for the elusive tigers, the officials said.</p>