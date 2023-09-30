Man arrested for writing threat letters to litterateurs, intellectuals in Karnataka

The Central Crime Branch sleuths have arrested a man from Davangere who had allegedly written threat letters to litterateurs and intellectuals, police sources said on Saturday.
The CCB has obtained 10 days' police custody to dig out more information from him, the sources added.
According to the information received, over 15 writers and intellectuals from the state had met Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, stating that they had been receiving threat letters for the past one year.
They also said they received letters saying that they will meet the fate of late activists M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.
The activists were shot dead by a fringe right wing group in the past.
The Home Minister has issued directions to Director General of Police Alok Mohan and Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda to provide security for the writers and intellectuals.