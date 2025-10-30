Menu
Man charred to death as car catches fire after collision with tipper lorry in Karnataka

The deceased has been identified as Chandrashekar (49), of Marukanahalli, Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 09:16 IST
Published 30 October 2025, 09:16 IST
