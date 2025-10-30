<p>Srirangapatna (Mandya dist): A man was charred to death after his car caught fire after colliding with a tipper lorry, near Palahalli, in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, on Wednesday night.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Chandrashekar (49), of Marukanahalli, Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district. He was burnt alive, when the car caught fire, after a tipper lorry rammed into his vehicle. The car was totally gutted in the mishap. The driver of the tipper vehicle is absconding.</p>.Fight for Karnataka CM’s chair has taken a disastrous turn: B Y Vijayendra.<p>According to Police, Chandrashekar was returning to Hunsur from Pandavapura, when a tipper vehicle coming in the opposite direction, collided head on with the car. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames, but could not rescue the man.</p><p>Srirangapata police have registered a case in the matter.</p>