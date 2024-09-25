Man dies during botched surgical procedure in Mangaluru; DHO closes centre

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district health department has taken suo motu cognisance of a case in which a 32-year-old man died following an allegedly botched gynecomastia surgery.
Following the death of the man, his family members registered a case against the doctor involved in the procedure at Mangaluru East Police Station.
Speaking to DH, DHO Dr Thimmaiah H R said that a team of doctors comprising Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Nodal Officer Dr Deepa Prabhu, District Leprosy Officer Dr Sudharshan, Biomedical Engineer Chandrashekar, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru Branch President Dr Ranjan, and the DHO, visited the private cosmetic surgery and transplant centre in Mangaluru on Wednesday, where the alleged surgery took place and closed down the centre until further orders. The surgery took place on September 23.
Following the instruction from Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P, Dr Thimmaiah said the team of doctors visited the centre.
“We inspected the centre and found some deficiencies, leading to its closure. It is premature to conclude that the young man died due to an error in administering anaesthesia. An expert team will be constituted to conduct a thorough investigation into the case. “It is learnt that the patient had been for a liposuction procedure to treat gynecomastia. The detailed inquiry by the expert team will throw more lights into the factor that led his death,” the DHO said.
The family members alleged that the procedure was supposed to be completed in 30 minutes and that they were waiting outside the centre. The family grew suspicious when the procedure was not completed even after the stipulated time. When they enquired, they were informed that the patient had developed complications and had to be shifted to a private hospital in an ambulance, where he later died.
The police said that an investigation is under way.
Published 25 September 2024, 13:12 IST