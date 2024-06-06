Man from different faith fulfills vow; tonsures his head at M M Hill after C N Manjunath's win

Younis Ali Khan, a resident of Doddakoppa village, in Ramanagar taluk, was the man who displayed this act of religious harmony. His move has gone viral on social media, drawing accolades from netizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Younis Khan said that his family have been JD(S) supporters for decades. When Manjunath was fielded as the NDA candidate against D K Suresh of Congress, he had taken a vow of tonsuring his head, if Manjunath wins by a huge margin.

"We live in religious harmony with Hindus in our village. Hence, I had taken a vow. Accordingly, after the results were declared on June 4, I visited M M Hills along with my friends and fulfilled the vow the next day. I am happy", he said.

Dr C N Manjunath registered a historic win by a margin of more than 2 lakh votes, against D K Suresh of Congress.