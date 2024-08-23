Man held for killing his wife in Udupi's Kota

Udupi: The Kota police have arrested a man who had allegedly murdered his wife at Karkada on Friday morning.

Udupi SP Dr Arun K said that the accused Kiran (44) and his wife Jayasri (31), hailed from Donagpur in Bidar and were residing in a rented house at Karkada.

The neighbours had heard of heated arguments and scuffle between husband and wife on Thursday night. On Friday morning, Jayasri was reportedly taken to hospital in an ambulance. “On getting information on the same, the police rushed to the spot and came to know that Kiran had murdered Jayasri,” said the SP.

He also said that the victim's relatives have been informed of the murder.

Kiran was serving as a cook at Guru Narasimha Temple for the past two years. The accused will be produced before the court.

A case has been registered under Sections 103,238 of BNS.