JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man held in Kalaburagi for placing camera in girls’ hostel

The police arrested the suspect, a father of three, based on a plaint filed by the warden.
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 20:21 IST

Follow Us

Jewargi (Kalaburagi district): Police have arrested a man on charges of placing a camera inside the bathroom of the post-matric minorities’ girls’ hostel here on Wednesday.     

The suspect is Salim Ali, son of Hussain Basha. He was a tenant in an adjacent building of the hostel. A native of Mandewala village, he used to sell garlic for a living. He had let in a wifi camera through the bathroom window using a pipe.  

Inmates of the hostel spotted him moving around in a suspicious way and alerted the warden. The warden caught Ali and handed him over to the police.  The police arrested the suspect, a father of three, based on a plaint filed by the warden. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 December 2023, 20:21 IST)
KarnatakaCrimeKalaburagi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT