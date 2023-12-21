Man held in Kalaburagi for placing camera in girls’ hostel

Jewargi (Kalaburagi district): Police have arrested a man on charges of placing a camera inside the bathroom of the post-matric minorities’ girls’ hostel here on Wednesday.
The suspect is Salim Ali, son of Hussain Basha. He was a tenant in an adjacent building of the hostel. A native of Mandewala village, he used to sell garlic for a living. He had let in a wifi camera through the bathroom window using a pipe.
Inmates of the hostel spotted him moving around in a suspicious way and alerted the warden. The warden caught Ali and handed him over to the police. The police arrested the suspect, a father of three, based on a plaint filed by the warden.