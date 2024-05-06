Home
Man killed in elephant attack in Karnataka's Aldur

The district has recorded three deaths due to elephant attacks in the last one year. Locals have urged the forest department to translocate the elephants.
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 22:43 IST
Aldur (Chikkamagaluru district): A 56-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack at Kesavinhaklu estate in Aldur of Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday.

The deceased is Anand Poojary, who was a mason at the estate. The incident occurred when he was on way to work in the morning. Poojary, who hailed from Mangaluru, was serving in the estate for the last 35 years. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The district has recorded three deaths due to elephant attacks in the last one year. Locals have urged the forest department to translocate the elephants.

A large number of villagers visited the spot and demanded the deputy conservator of forest and MLA to visit the spot. They demanded permanent solution for the problem.

MLA Nayana Motamma who spoke over phone to the villagers promised to take up an operation to shift elephants within two days.

Published 05 May 2024, 22:43 IST
