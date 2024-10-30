Man who went missing 15 years ago, reunites with family in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: A man who went missing from Bihar about 15 years ago was reunited with his family, thanks to the efforts of White Doves in Mangaluru. Corrine Rasquinha, Founder, White Doves in Mangaluru.</p><p>White Doves Founder Corrine Rasquinha said that Moushin's family had admitted him into a Madrasa so that he could study to become a Moulvi 15 years ago. However, he went missing from the Madrasa. </p><p>Searches conducted by the family members could not trace him. Moushin was picked up by the White Doves team and brought to White Doves Home on December 10, 2017.</p><p>He was found to be mentally disturbed. He did not want to bathe and just wanted to sleep. Once he had even escaped from our shelter. However, we were able to get him back to White Doves. With medication and constant care, he became mentally stable. </p><p>After he recovered, he provided us with some details of the place of his residence, although he was not coherent with the name, she said.</p> .<p>White Doves' after searching on the internet was able to locate a similar sounding name of the police station - Balrampur Thana in Bihar. Upon contacting the police personnel in that station and intimating them about Mousin from that area who was missing and now in Mangaluru, they sent police personnel in search of his home and were able to trace it.</p><p>Mousin's family was overjoyed to have received the news that he was alive as they had not heard about him for the past 15 years. "After we sent them his pictures, they confirmed that it was their family member," she added. </p><p>"They asked to have a video call with him which we arranged. At first he did not recognise his family members, maybe since he was not wearing his spectacles. After a long chat he was able to identify his family members," she said.</p><p>His brothers, who were working in Mumbai, arrived in Mangaluru and were happy to have found Moushin alive. This is the 442nd case of reuniting a destitute found in Mangaluru back with his family, Rasquinha added.</p>