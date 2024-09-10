Mangalore girl rescues mother in accident after lifting auto rickshaw; video goes viral

Mangaluru: A video of a young girl rescuing her mother who was knocked down by a speeding autorickshaw on Kinnigoli-Kateel Road went viral on social media, drawing accolades from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Chethana, a resident of Rajaratnapura was hit by a speeding autorickshaw while crossing the road. Her daughter Vaibhavi, who was waiting for her mother with her school bag, saw the accident and immediately rushed to her mother’s help. Vaibhavi was able to lift the autorickshaw that had fallen on her mother.
The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera of a nearby shop, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.
Sources said that Chethana, who works as a bank deposit collection agent, was crossing the road to meet her daughter. The autorickshaw driver in order to avoid hitting her turned the vehicle sharply to the left, but lost control and rammed against the woman.
Meanwhile, DCP (Crime and Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar said that a suo motu case has beeen booked against the autorickshaw driver for dangerous driving. The driver, Chethana and a passenger suffered minor injuries in the accident, he added.
CM’s appreciation
Lauding the act of the girl, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a post on X said, “The girl’s presence of mind and bravery are commendable. In the recent times, I have often seen in the media that when accidents occur, instead of rushing to help the victims, people stand around and click photos and record videos on their mobilephones. This trend has raised concerns about the future. However, the action of this young girl has sent a powerful message to the society. In emergency situations, like accidents, fire mishaps or heart attacks, every second is precious. In such moments,
do not forget humanity.”
Published 09 September 2024, 20:54 IST