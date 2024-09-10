Mangalore girl rescues mother in accident after lifting auto rickshaw; video goes viral

Mangaluru: A video of a young girl rescuing her mother who was knocked down by a speeding autorickshaw on Kinnigoli-Kateel Road went viral on social media, drawing accolades from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Chethana, a resident of Rajaratnapura was hit by a speeding autorickshaw while crossing the road. Her daughter Vaibhavi, who was waiting for her mother with her school bag, saw the accident and immediately rushed to her mother’s help. Vaibhavi was able to lift the autorickshaw that had fallen on her mother.