Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mangaluru: Case registered against Facebook user over alleged communally provocative post

The complaint was filed by a 35-year-old Kadaba resident who claimed the post, made under the profile name “Ibrahim Mitthodi ExMuslim,” carried remarks that could fuel communal discord.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 04:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 04:47 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruArrestedcommunally sensitive

Follow us on :

Follow Us