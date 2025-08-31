<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered at Kadaba Police Station against a Facebook user for allegedly posting content aimed at provoking communal hatred.</p><p>According to police, the complainant, K. Abdul Hakeem (35) of Kadaba taluk, was checking his Facebook account on August 30 when he came across a post made by a user with the profile name “Ibrahim Mitthodi ExMuslim.” The post allegedly contained remarks capable of hurting religious sentiments and inciting communal tension.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Kadaba police registered a case under Sections 353(2) and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. Investigation is underway.</p>.Mangaluru man duped of Rs 24.9 lakh in fake online share trading scheme