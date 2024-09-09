Mangaluru gears up to host 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024

Mangaluru: As many as 500 participants from 31 states will take part in the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024 being organised at the International Aquatic Complex in Yemmekere from September 10.
"The four-day sporting extravaganza is being organised to motivate youth to take part in swimming competitions," Organising Secretary Satish Kumar told mediapersons on Monday. The national aquatic championships will not only see top swimmers from India but will also see a strong contingent from Karnataka which includes Olympian Srihari Nataraj, Breaststroke Sprinter Likith S P, national record holder and freestyle specialist Aneesh Gowda.
The previous championship was held in Bengaluru in 2021, Satish Kumar said. Srihari Nataraj, National Record Holder in 50, 100 and 200 m Backstroke said, “It is very exciting that the national aquatic championships is being organised in Mangaluru for the first time. I will be vying for Gold in all my events and make use of the home advantage," he stressed.
"Though I could not achieve my goal of securing the medal at Paris Olympics 2024, I believe there are quite a few opportunities coming up and I am confident of achieving the A Qualification mark," he added.
