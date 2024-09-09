Mangaluru gears up to host 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024

Mangaluru: As many as 500 participants from 31 states will take part in the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024 being organised at the International Aquatic Complex in Yemmekere from September 10.

"The four-day sporting extravaganza is being organised to motivate youth to take part in swimming competitions," Organising Secretary Satish Kumar told mediapersons on Monday. The national aquatic championships will not only see top swimmers from India but will also see a strong contingent from Karnataka which includes Olympian Srihari Nataraj, Breaststroke Sprinter Likith S P, national record holder and freestyle specialist Aneesh Gowda.