Mangaluru has potential to become tourist and economic hub, says Karnataka Speaker U T Khader

Speaker U T Khader said on Tuesday that the government, elected members and stakeholders should shun apprehensions and come together to ensure the successful implementation of government programmes.
He was speaking after inaugurating the workshop on district tourism projects on the occasion of World Tourism Day under the theme ‘Tourism and Green Investments’, observed by Dakshina Kannada district administration and Tourism department, at Hotel Ocean Pearl in Mangaluru on Wednesday.
Stating that resolutions made on Tourism Day should be continuously followed up, Khader said, “The district, especially Mangaluru city, has a lot of potential to be developed into a tourist and economic hub.”
The speaker said tourism is not only about beaches and resorts and added that multiple tourism angles should be explored in the district.
“There is a need to address the issues of overcrowding and lack of cleanliness in many tourist spots,” he said.
Khader suggested having members from the general public as tourism ambassadors while implementing tourism projects and added that creative ideas should be churned out with public participation.
In the district, CRZ rules should be effectively implemented to safeguard the lives of fishermen and provide them with opportunities in tourism activities, he added.
Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur said the degradation of the Nethravathi Bridge – Hoige Bazar Road has been taken up under the riverfront development.
Nethravathi bridge – Ullal bridge-Kulur bridge-Maravoor bridge ring road development is also being planned, he added.
Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath alleged that there were no sufficient grants for tourism projects in the district.
District Tourism Department Deputy Director N Manikya said a proposal has been submitted to the government for the construction of the Ullala-Mukkacheri bridge at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.
“Nine hotels and resorts were provided with a fund of Rs 5,31,851 crore by the government towards tourism development. 13 kambala organisers have been provided with a grant of Rs five lakh each by the government,” the official said.
Manikya said 124 applications were received from homestays for the issue of certificates by the tourism department. Of those, 82 homestays have been issued with certificates and 42 are awaiting NOC by the police and the local bodies.
Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P was also present on the
occasion.