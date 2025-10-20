<p>Puttur(Dakshina Kannada): 13 people fell sick due to fatigue as they had been waiting for more than six hours at a venue in Puttur where CM Siddaramaiah was supposed to attend a programme.</p><p>The incident took place during 'Ashoka Jana Mana 2025' programme organised by Rai Estate Educational and Charitable Trust, chaired by Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai.</p><p>The Chief Minister was expected to arrive at 12 noon. However, he arrived at 1 pm. The programme ended at 3 pm.</p> .Over 190 people fall ill due to food poisoning at mass wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur.<p>Around 1 lakh people turned up for the programme.</p><p>The people received first aid at the government hospital in Puttur and were discharged.</p><p>Several of thembecame suffocated and were dehydrated owing to the large crowd which gathered during the distribution of sarees and food. So far, no casualty has been reported.</p><p>Of the 13 persons, three women were administered with IV fluids and were discharged, the SP' s office sources confirmed.</p>