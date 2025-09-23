Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody externed from Dakshina Kannada for one year

<p>Mangaluru: Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese has passed an order on externment of activist and president of the Rashtriya Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Mahesh Shetty Thimarody. He will be externed to Raichur for a period of one year. </p><p>Dakshina Kannada SP Dr Arun K said that Thimarody will be permitted to enter Dakshina Kannada only when required by police or court authorities after due notice.</p><p>An urgent externment order has been issued against him after several fresh cases were registered against him while the externment process was already underway.</p>.Case filed against activists Girish Mattannavar, Mahesh Shetty Thimarody for spreading false information.<p>According to police, four additional cases were booked at Belthangady Police Station during the process. In addition, a case was earlier registered at Brahmavar Police Station. </p><p>When police attempted to execute arrest in connection with that case, Thimarody allegedly obstructed police from discharging duty, leading to another FIR at Belthangady station.</p>