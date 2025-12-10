<p>Udupi: A 33-year-old automobile engineer from Gundmi in Brahmavar taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi </a>district has allegedly lost Rs 4.37 lakh to cyberfraudsters after applying for a short-term loan through a mobile app.</p><p><br>In his complaint, Ranjan Shettigar said he had financial difficulties and applied for a seven-day loan through the 'Smart Rupiya Online Loan App' in the last week of October. He submitted his Aadhaar and PAN details, a selfie photo, mobile location and mobile contact details and received Rs 12,000. He repaid the loan amount within six days.</p>.Woman loses Rs 31 lakh after falling victim to online work-from-home scam in Udupi.<p>Later, he was lured into borrowing more through the same app. Unknown cyberfraudsters, using WhatsApp and Telegram, contacted him. They allegedly threatened to misuse and upload his personal mobile data on social media if he failed to pay.<br></p><p>Fearing this, he ended up transferring a total of Rs 4,37,253 in various transactions.</p><p>The Kota police have registered a case under Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act.</p>