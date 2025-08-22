<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered at the Hiriyadka police station against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bajrang%20dal">Bajrang Dal</a> leaders for allegedly inviting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sharan%20pumpwell">Sharan Pumpwell</a>, known for delivering provocative speeches in the past, to a programme without informing the police.</p><p>According to officials, the Hiriyadka unit of Bajrang Dal had organised a torchlight procession on August 20, scheduled from 6 pm between Kotnakatte and Devadiga Sabha Bhavan, followed by a public meeting.</p><p>However, the procession reportedly began at 7:30 pm, later than the permitted time, and the meeting continued at the Sabha Bhavan. Police said permission had been granted on the condition that no provocative speeches disturbing communal harmony would be allowed.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>Despite this, it is alleged that rowdy-sheeter Dinesh Mendon and his associates invited Sharan Pumpwell of Mangaluru, already facing charges in a previous case involving inflammatory speeches, and gave him a platform. The meeting allegedly went on from 9 pm to 10 pm.</p><p>The organisers, including Bajrang Dal leaders Dinesh Mendon and Subrahmanya Bhat, allegedly failed to inform the police about Pumpwell’s presence, leading to the case. Police have registered it under Section 105 of the Karnataka Police Act.</p>