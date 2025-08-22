Menu
Bajrang Dal leaders booked for inviting Sharan Pumpwell, violating event permission

The Mangaluru leader, facing earlier cases for provocative speeches, was allegedly given a platform at a Hiriyadka event.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 08:43 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 08:43 IST
India NewsBajrang DalMangaluruSharan Pumpwell

