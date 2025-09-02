<p>Mangaluru: Another case has been registered at the Belthangady Police Station against activist Girish Mattannavar for allegedly circulating an obscene video clip on social media.</p><p>The complaint was lodged by Rajendra Das D of Dharmasthala, who stated that on September 1, while browsing social media on his mobile phone at Ujire village, he came across a video in which Mattannavar was allegedly speaking in an obscene manner, causing nuisance to the public. The clip was later circulated on Janata News.</p>.Mangaluru: Bantwal police book man for Facebook post backing fake murder complaint.<p>Based on the complaint, Belthangady Police have registered a case under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and taken up further investigation.</p>