Case filed against activist Girish Mattannavar for allegedly circulating obscene video

Belthangady Police booked Mattannavar under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a complaint alleged he appeared in and circulated an obscene clip on social media.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 06:41 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 06:41 IST
