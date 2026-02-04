<p>Udupi: A 41-year-old man from Udupi has lodged a complaint alleging fraudulent misuse of a credit card issued in his name, resulting in a loss of Rs two lakh.</p><p>According to the complaint, Satish , a resident of Udupi, holds a savings account with a private sector bank. </p>.Man 'dupes' jewellers of Rs 9.5 lakh in cheque fraud.<p>On November 10, 2025, at around 3.08 pm, he received a credit card through a courier service. As he had not applied for or activated the card, he kept it unused and did not generate the PIN.</p><p>While visiting the bank for personal work, Satish checked the bank mobile banking app and noticed discrepancies. He immediately informed bank staff, who told him that a credit card with a limit of Rs 2 lakh had been issued in his name and that the entire credit limit had already been utilised.</p><p>On verifying the credit card statement, it was found that on the very day the card was delivered an amount of Rs 2 lakh had been transferred online to Sectormark IT Solution, Thane Departmental Store.</p><p>The complainant stated that he had neither used the credit card nor generated its PIN. He suspects that unknown persons fraudulently obtained the OTP without his knowledge and misused the card online to withdraw the entire amount.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Udupi Town Police have registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.</p>