<p>Mangaluru: Cybercrooks had created a fake Facebook account in the name of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy. </p><p>The cybercrooks who had created the fake account had sent friend requests only to nine people, Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.</p><p>The fake account even has pictures of Commissioner seated in his office and Commissioner taking over charge from his predecessor. </p><p>Efforts are on trace the cybercrooks who created the fake FB account in order to deceive public, sources added. </p><p>Cybercrooks earlier had created fake accounts in the name of then Bengularu Commissioner of Police B Dayananda, then Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao, former Bengaluru commissioner of police Jyothi Prakash Mirji, Belagavi Commissioner of Police Borse Bhushan Gulabrao, previous Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal and former Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.</p>