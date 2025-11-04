Menu
Cybercrooks create fake Facebook account of Mangaluru Police Commissioner

The cybercrooks who had created the fake account had sent friend requests only to nine people
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 17:09 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 17:09 IST
KarnatakaMangaluruIndia News

