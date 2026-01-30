<p>Mangaluru: The Health Department in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dakshin%20Kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> commenced Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign, a nationwide initiative to promote early detection and treatment. It also aims to educate communities about leprosy, in the district on Friday. The campaign will be held till February 13.</p><p>DHO Dr HR Thimmaiah said 47 cases of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Leprosy%20">leprosy </a>were reported in the district in 2025-26 until December. </p><p>"Early detection and treatment to ensure patients do not reach the complications before detection along with creating awareness, increasing community participation in early detection. People should not neglect white or brown patches on the skin without any sensation," the doctor said. </p>.Dakshin Kannada MP flays Dinesh Gundu Rao for using Republic Day function for political speech.<p>"Those who are diagnosed are treated with free Leprosy Multidrug Therapy (MDT). The government also provides Disability Prevention and Medical Rehabilitation (DPMR) services, splints, self-care kits, multicellular rubber footwear, and reconstructive surgery to patients. He advised people to log on to sanjeevani.opd or esanjeevani.in for free teleconsultation if they come across any symptoms of the disease"</p><p>"There is social stigma attached to the disease which is a challenge. Various awareness programmes are planned in rural areas through gram panchayats to ensure that patients are not discriminated against. ASHA workers and staff from other departments will be trained to create awareness to overcome the stigma. A door-to-door campaign will be conducted and the officials will visit educational institutions to create awareness among students," he said.</p><p><strong>Cases in Dakshin Kannada</strong></p><p>The DHO said that out of 47 leprosy cases reported between April and December, 42 were multibacillary (MB) leprosy and five were diagnosed as paucibacillary leprosy. One child too has been detected with leprosy during the year.<br><br>He said the district reported 29 cases in 2020-21, 39 in 2021-22, 75 in 2022-23, 62 in 2023-24, and 43 in 2024-25. The number of cases was higher in 2022-23 as patients were not able to visit hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic in the previous years. </p>