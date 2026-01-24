<p>Mangaluru: Mukund Realty, in partnership with Mangalore Surf Club will organise third edition of the Den Den International Open-Sea Swimming Championship on January 26, at Surf Club Beach in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>'s Tannirbhavi.</p><p>What began as a pioneering open-water swimming initiative has today grown into one of most structured and safety-focused sea swimming events. </p><p>With participation rising sharply over the past two editions, nearly 400 swimmers are expected to compete this year, including national-level athletes and international participants, said Surf Club President Padmanabha Nayak.</p>.Siddaramaiah announces Rs 6 crore grant for hockey stadium, swimming pool in Karnataka's Tumakuru.<p>The events will commence from 6.30 am onwards.</p><p>Swimmers from across India and overseas will take to the open sea at Tannirbhavi. </p><p>This reinforces Mangaluru's growing stature as a destination for coastal and endurance sports, said Nayak. </p><p>The 2026 edition introduces an 8-kilometre sea swim, in addition to the 500 metre, 2 km, 4 km, and 6 km categories, catering to both first-time open-water swimmers and seasoned endurance athletes. </p><p>The championship's technical oversight will be led by Olympian Gagan Ullalmath, who represented India at the London Olympics (2012), he added.</p><p>“We aim to groom local talents by organising these championships and hope that Olympian from the region will participate in the Olympics in the next four to five years.”</p><p>Given its open-sea format, Den Den Swim is designed with a strong emphasis on safety and sea-awareness. </p><p>The Indian Coast Guard is extending its cooperation by providing sea safety support. Around 20 life guards will be in the sea to help anyone in case of emergency during the event. Further, three boats will be kept standby to tackle any kind of situation, he added.</p><p>KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, will provide on-site ambulance services, emergency medical support, and physiotherapy facilities, he added. </p>