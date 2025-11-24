Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dharmasthala case | 'Mahila Nyaya Samavesha' to be organised on December 16 for comprehensive probe

Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) too has demanded a comprehensive probe into unnatural deaths in Dharmasthala.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 07:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 07:31 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangaluruProbeDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us