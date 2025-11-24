<p>Mangaluru: Demanding comprehensive and impartial probe into all the unnatural deaths in Dharmasthala and seeking justice for the victims families, members various organisations under the aegis of Kondavaru yaru abhiyana (who killed women in Dharmasthala), will organise 'mahila nyaya samavesha' and rally, at Belthangady, on December 16.</p><p>Kondavaru Yaru Abhiyana member, Mallige said, “SIT was not constituted just to probe into the mass burial case in Dharmasthala. It must conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all unnatural deaths and suspicious death cases, missing person cases in Dharmasthala village. </p><p>"The truth behind the deaths of Vedavalli, Padmalatha, Sowjanya and others must be brought to light,” she told media people.</p><p>Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) too has demanded a comprehensive probe into unnatural deaths in Dharmasthala. She asserted that the SIT's work should focus solely on delivering justice to the women and other innocent victims, unaffected by any religious or political pressures, she said. </p><p>She said “the pain endured by the women affects us deeply, and as citizens who believe in the constitutional ideal of equality, we consider it our duty to demand justice for the crimes of rape and murder and to hold those responsible accountable".</p>.Dharmasthala mass burial case | SIT files report against 6 accused.<p>Another member Jyothi A said, “In an affidavit to the court, the SIT had claimed that it will probe into all the unnatural death cases in Dharmasthala. Even the SIT chief has also informed us that the SIT probe will continue even after recently submitting a complaint report to the Belthangady court.”</p><p>Social activist Prasanna Ravi said that December 16 is the day on which the infamous Nirbhaya case took place in Delhi. “The objective of the 'Kondavaru Yaru' campaign is to expose the truth, ensure punishment for the guilty, and stand with the families who have been seeking justice for decades."</p><p>Since August, the campaign has organised awareness programmes, protests, and meetings with authorities across Karnataka. On September 16, the group held a solidarity programme titled ‘Navu Neevu Nondavarondige’ at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru.</p><p>December 16 is remembered not only for the horrific assault on Nirbhaya but also for the courage, resilience, and will to survive that she displayed. Women’s groups say the day serves as a reminder that women are not just victims but also fighters capable of resisting oppression, she added.</p><p>Mallige said, "We have launched a state-wide signature and postcard campaign which will conclude on December 10. We have been engaging with students, labour unions, self-help groups, and village communities, collecting signatures and spreading awareness." </p>