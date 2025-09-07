<p>Mangaluru: The protection given to witness complainant in the Dharmasthala 'mass burial' case under the witness protection scheme, 2018, was withdrawn after a report was submitted stating that he was being treated as an accused by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). </p><p>The report was submitted to the witness protection committee headed by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Dakshina Kannada (DK) Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Arun K said on Sunday.</p><p>"Once he (Chinnaiah) is being treated as an accused, the Witness Protection scheme is no longer in force, SP Dr Arun informed <em>DH</em> when contacted.</p>.Karnataka 'voter fraud': Kharge accuses EC of stonewalling crucial information.<p>With the 60 day witness protection period ending on September 8, the social media was abuzz with reports that jurisdictional officer of the DySP rank will submit a threat perception report to the district Witness protection committee at the earliest.</p>